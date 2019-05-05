CubeSmart (CUBE) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753,596 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in CubeSmart by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,254.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,530 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/cubesmart-cube-position-trimmed-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.