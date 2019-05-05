Cryptojacks (CJ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Cryptojacks has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptojacks has a market capitalization of $21,802.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptojacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptojacks alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Profile

Cryptojacks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptojacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptojacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.