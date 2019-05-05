Croda International Plc (CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,822.22 ($63.01).

CRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,905 ($64.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In other Croda International news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,077 ($66.34) per share, with a total value of £3,960.06 ($5,174.52). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,880 ($63.77), for a total value of £142,788.80 ($186,578.86).

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,080 ($66.38). The company had a trading volume of 254,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 4,392 ($57.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,330 ($69.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $38.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

