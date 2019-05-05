Creative Planning Sells 1,320 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 565,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.52 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

