Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $86,667.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,645.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $43,477.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $376,391.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,076 shares of company stock worth $30,658,040. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $105.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.73 and a beta of 1.88. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

