Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.8% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,306,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,272 shares of company stock worth $16,042,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

