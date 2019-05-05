ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer Sells 1,159 Shares

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $65,668.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Scott Kreutzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $38,159.10.

On Monday, April 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 2,069 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $118,843.36.

On Friday, February 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 2,881 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $177,901.75.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $572.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.83 EPS. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

WARNING: “ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer Sells 1,159 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/conturaenergyinc-ctra-coo-james-scott-kreutzer-sells-1159-shares.html.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.