Contrasting BK CHINA LTD/ADR (BACHY) & Commerzbank (CRZBY)

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK CHINA LTD/ADR 23.84% 11.30% 0.90% Commerzbank 6.72% 2.86% 0.18%

Dividends

BK CHINA LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Commerzbank does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BK CHINA LTD/ADR and Commerzbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK CHINA LTD/ADR $105.27 billion N/A $25.52 billion N/A N/A Commerzbank $14.89 billion 0.77 $176.32 million N/A N/A

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Commerzbank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BK CHINA LTD/ADR and Commerzbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commerzbank 0 3 1 0 2.25

Risk and Volatility

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BK CHINA LTD/ADR beats Commerzbank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 11,741 institutions, which included 11,193 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 548 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

