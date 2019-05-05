ConocoPhillips (COP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,879,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

