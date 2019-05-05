Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Chairman Timothy A. Leach Sells 54,545 Shares

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at $74,355,682.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CXO opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $162.54.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Concho Resources by 34.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,946,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,199,583,000 after buying an additional 5,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Concho Resources by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,960,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $757,752,000 after buying an additional 1,377,981 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 83.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,798,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,788,000 after buying an additional 817,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $65,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

