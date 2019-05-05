Comparing Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) & Jones Energy (JONE)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Jones Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas 11.11% -2.08% -0.91% Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30%

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Jones Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.73 $114.57 million ($0.10) -45.80 Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) -0.02

Extraction Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Energy. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and Jones Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 1 6 5 0 2.33 Jones Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $12.27, indicating a potential upside of 167.96%. Jones Energy has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,900.00%. Given Jones Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Energy is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Jones Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

