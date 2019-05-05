Comparing electroCore (ECOR) & Its Competitors

electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare electroCore to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore N/A N/A N/A electroCore Competitors -128.50% -58.44% -20.02%

This table compares electroCore and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -5.25 electroCore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.57 million 18.08

electroCore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for electroCore and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00 electroCore Competitors 226 650 1243 58 2.52

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 244.00%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 19.93%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than its peers.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

