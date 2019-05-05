Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,500,860.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $402,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,149 shares of company stock worth $17,203,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

