CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 851,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,150. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Gerardo Monroy sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $260,893.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,140 shares in the company, valued at $359,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $190,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,903,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.