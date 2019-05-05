Cna Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (CNA)

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Cna Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cna Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of Cna Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Cna Financial has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Pinkes sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $326,574.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,253.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

