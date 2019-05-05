Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.63.

CLVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,621. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.20). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $373,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $45,178.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after buying an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after buying an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

