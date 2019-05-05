Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of LON CIR traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.05 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,384,987 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

