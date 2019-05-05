Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,160,000 after purchasing an additional 417,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after acquiring an additional 875,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chubb by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,070 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,998,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,109,000 after acquiring an additional 291,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,766 shares of company stock worth $3,239,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $145.05 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

WARNING: “Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/chubb-ltd-cb-stake-lowered-by-bridges-investment-management-inc.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.