CHF Solutions (CHFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($8.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 340.78% and a negative return on equity of 185.30%. On average, analysts expect CHF Solutions to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHFS opened at $4.05 on Friday. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO John L. Erb bought 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $49,995.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/chf-solutions-chfs-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.