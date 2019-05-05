Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Position Lessened by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,480,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,458,000 after buying an additional 253,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,668,000 after buying an additional 101,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,781,000 after buying an additional 185,916 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,658,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,339,000 after buying an additional 529,790 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 1,297,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,511,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHFC shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

CHFC stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

