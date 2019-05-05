Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CKPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,573. The company has a market cap of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 4.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.13% and a negative net margin of 1,037.28%. Research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 762,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 762,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

