Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CKPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,573. The company has a market cap of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 4.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 762,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 762,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.