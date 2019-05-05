Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.21.

CHKP stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

