Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.94. 750,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,150. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

