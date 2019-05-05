Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Position Cut by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. makes up 1.8% of Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,548.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,422.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,693. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of CRL opened at $142.41 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Position Cut by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-crl-position-cut-by-eagle-boston-investment-management-inc.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.