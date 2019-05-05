Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.66.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 778,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

