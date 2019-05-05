Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Given News Impact Rating of 1.83

News coverage about Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cboe Global Markets earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $100.98 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

