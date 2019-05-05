Cash is offered by occidental in bid for Anadarko

Occidental, which is to buy oil company Anadarko, revised its deal and says it found a buyer for Anadarko divisions when the sale goes through.

Occidental is still offering $76 a share of each share of Anadarko, the same as its bidding but much the majority of it is in money. Occidental’s new bid is for $59 in money and 0.2934 stocks of Occidental average inventory for every Anadarko share. Its previous bid was 38 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental stock.

Past 17, anadarko agreed to a deal with Chevron in April, but resurrected talks with Occidental.