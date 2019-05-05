Cars.com (CARS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $31.00 price target on Cars.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,059. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $164.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,263,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 67,286 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period.

