CareTech (CTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CTH traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 359 ($4.69). 917,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $390.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.46. CareTech has a one year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.16%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

