Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Canaan Partners VIII LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,647,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,462,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 751,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 465,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,505 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $40,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,508 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $40,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $348,050.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $16.96 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a negative net margin of 35.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

