Raymond James Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Capital Senior Living (CSU)

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

CSU traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 165,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,726. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ross B. Levin purchased 6,826 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,211.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,981 shares in the company, valued at $103,607.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E. Rodney Hornbake purchased 10,400 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $227,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,426 shares of company stock worth $125,806. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 122,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 138,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 138,048 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 210,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.