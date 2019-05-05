Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.84 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

