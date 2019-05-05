Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We think PACB’s long-read next-generation sequencing platform is the industry standard for deep genomic analysis in human, plant, and animal genomes, as well as RNA. The company has seen mixed revenue performance over the past three years, but we think PACB is getting close to an inflection point, which we think the Street is missing. We see the path to revenue acceleration as multifactorial. These include the launch of its 8 million ZMW SMRT cell, increased penetration of the plant and animal sequencing market, and significant sequencing cost reduction per human genome enabling PACB to become a more mainstream player in human genomics.””

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PACB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Shares of PACB stock remained flat at $$7.41 during trading hours on Friday. 3,021,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.34. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 94.50% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, SVP James Michael Phillips sold 7,231 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $51,846.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,028.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 11,987 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $85,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,554.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $283,261 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

