Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paypal (PYPL)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“: We maintain our Overweight rating on PayPal and PT of $122. We attended its Analyst gathering in NYC on 4/30 4pm. Our takeaway is PYPL is starting to fire on a lot of cylinders (prob. more new ones to come), as the company is finding a way to expand its avenues of growth while expanding its margins.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,967. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $113.69.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $3,371,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 10,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $1,143,768.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,538 shares of company stock valued at $32,895,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Paypal by 605.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

