Canon (CAJ) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canon earned a media sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Canon’s ranking:
- Canon (CAJ) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds (americanbankingnews.com)
- Canon Celebrates Small Business Week with New Color imageCLASS MFPs (finance.yahoo.com)
- Canon Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (CAJ) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Canon EOS RP review: A full-frame camera that cuts too many corners (finance.yahoo.com)
Canon stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. Canon has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Canon’s payout ratio is 53.99%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Canon Company Profile
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
