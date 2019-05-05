Canaccord Genuity Raises EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Price Target to $110.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.72. 1,517,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.70. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.84.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,169 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $871,696.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 923,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,840,972.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,493 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 829,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 51,526 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 90.8% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

