Bunzl (BZLFY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.35%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.