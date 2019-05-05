British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Insider Purchases £149.35 in Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Ben Stevens purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,987 ($39.03) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($195.15).

Ben Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Ben Stevens purchased 689 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,883 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £19,863.87 ($25,955.66).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,897.50 ($37.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $48.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BATS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,851.88 ($50.33).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

