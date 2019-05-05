Brinker Capital Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 746.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 219,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 193,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 273,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,181,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

