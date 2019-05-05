Brinker Capital Inc. Invests $470,000 in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Genomic Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genomic Health by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genomic Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GHDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, COO Frederic Pla sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $67,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 11,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $731,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,566,292 shares of company stock valued at $114,134,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHDX opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.89. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

