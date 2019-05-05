Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 63.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.64.

BHF opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

