Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 840 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

LECO opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $759.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.41 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.14%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $213,186.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $69,331.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,530. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

