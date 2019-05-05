Boeing Co (BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.52.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up from $434.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total transaction of $5,032,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,461. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.