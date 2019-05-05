BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 387,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,279,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,404,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

