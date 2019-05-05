BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 838,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 282,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,470. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.54 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

