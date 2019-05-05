BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,521 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,962 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,617,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,966,000 after purchasing an additional 266,785 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PK. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:PK opened at $32.98 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.40). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

