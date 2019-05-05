Blue Apron Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Blue Apron in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Blue Apron’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.79 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.66.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 1,447,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,786. The company has a market cap of $193.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $17,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,011,018 shares of company stock worth $17,264,434. Corporate insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

