Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 745,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 206.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.