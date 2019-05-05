BlackRock Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 427.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Lebow sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

TSQ opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Townsquare Media Inc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

TSQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

