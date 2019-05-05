BlackRock Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.48% of Evoke Pharma worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVOK. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.33 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.71 on Friday. Evoke Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

